How to watch Scump vs FormaL Black Ops 3 throwback event: Full teams, schedule, format

The iconic T2P duo is going head to head as Scump and FormaL are leading their own stacked CoD rosters into a Black Ops 3 charity event. From when it kicks off to the full squads, here’s everything there is to know.

Scump and FormaL are captains of their own teams

All proceeds go to Movember charity

Black Ops 3 is back in the spotlight

With the Call of Duty League offseason in full swing before Vanguard’s arrival, Team Summertime is hosting a major throwback event. Black Ops 3 is back in rotation and some of CoD’s biggest names are all set to compete for a good cause.

Scump and FormaL won’t be competing as T2P this time around as the OpTic legends will instead be leading their own teams into the competition.

All proceeds throughout the event will be donated to the Movember charity.

TST’s Black Ops 3 Show Match: Streams & Schedule

The Black Ops 3 show match is set to kickoff on Monday, October 11 at 9PM ET / 6PM PT.

It will be featured live on TST’s very own Twitch channel as Hitch, Jorge, and Blake will likely be keeping on top of the action. There’s a good chance players are also streaming their POVs throughout the event as well.

TST’s Black Ops 3 Show Match: Format

There’s no telling exactly how this event may unfold, though given only two teams are competing, it’s safe to expect a lengthy series. We might be in store for a best of seven as both teams adjust back to their Black Ops 3 forms.

Although a $4,000 prize pool is on the line and a winner will indeed be crowned, all proceeds go directly to charity once it’s all said and done.

TST’s Black Ops 3 Show Match: Teams & Players

The Black Ops 3 throwback is set to feature just two squads of elite CoD talent. Both sides are stacked with world champions, veterans, and some of the most popular names in the competitive scene.

Below is the full breakdown of both lineups.