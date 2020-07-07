Scrapped Modern Warfare Zombies revealed by developer

An Infinity Ward developer has shown what part of a Zombies mode could have looked like in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare before it was scrapped and forgotten about.

Prior to the launch of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare back in October, rumors were running wild about what fans could expect to see in the new game. The speculation ranged from an incredibly lengthy campaign mode to a game-changing battle royale map that would have been the biggest around.

Some of the rumors like Warzone and the campaign, obviously, came true. Yet, fans also had hints about a possible zombies mode as well.

Now, it might not have been interwoven with the zombies story that has branched into other Call of Duty games since first being released as a part of World at War, but it would have been an additional mode for Modern Warfare.

Now, Infinity Ward artist Aaron Beck, has released some exploratory screenshots from what should have been Modern Warfare’s Zombies mode. The image shows a special forces soldier and two robots leading three zombies around against a snowy backdrop.

“Finally got clearance to share more art from Modern Warfare! So to begin here’s an unused concept from early in production,” Beck noted. “I was thinking it would be fun to play with the classic Call of Duty zombie gameplay.”

Obviously, and sadly for zombies fans, the mode isn’t a part of Modern Warfare and is not scheduled to be released. It truly was scrapped, never to be seen again. Though, the art is pretty interesting nonetheless.

Beck has also shared additional concept art in the past on his Instagram page, including different watches, a pistol with a golden-looking skin, an unused assault rifle, and even an in-depth look at an unnamed military shotgun. Though, its the look at zombies that is sure to grab plenty of attention.