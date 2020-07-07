Intervention sniper leaked for Modern Warfare and Warzone

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare's next major update for Season 5 might be turning into the most highly anticipated yet, with one data miner finding different weapons in the game's files – including the Intervention.

The famed sniper rifle first appeared in the CoD series with MW2, where it was heralded as possibly the greatest quick scoping weapon much of the community had ever seen.

Since that time, many weapons from previous titles have sprung back onto the scene for nostalgia, and the fact that they're so fun to play with, but the Intervention has somehow not been seen in an all-new CoD game since Infinite Warfare. Well, that could soon be about to change.

The current set of sniper and marksman rifles in MW include the Rytec AMR, AX-50, Dragunov, HDR, Kar98k, MK2 Carbine, M14 EBR, SKS, and Crossbow, although that list looks set to be extended moving forward.

Data miner BKTOOR has made some interesting discoveries in their recent sweep of the Modern Warfare, finding the 'sn_romeo700' and namedropping the Remington Model 700 in the tweet as well.

Aside from that, they also posted an image of the Intervention as well. With new guns being added to the data files so soon after Season 4's launch, fans may either see these released soon, or have to wait until the next big patch to get their hands on this loot.

The leaker has proven to be accurate in previous data mines, and many fans will be hoping that the Intervention in some form will make its comeback sooner rather than later.

As for the Remington, there are countless different versions of that weapon available which opens up the opportunity of many different blueprints headed to Modern Warfare in the future, too.

It will be interesting to see how this one plays out, either way, and all eyes now turn to Infinity Ward to see what they have in store.