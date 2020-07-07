Insane Warzone exploit lets you choose your first weapon

A new exploit has been found in Warzone Season 4 that literally lets players pick their first weapons when they land in Verdansk.

Season 4 of Modern Warfare and Warzone came out in June, bringing a number of huge changes, including new multiplayer maps and some big weapon balancing changes that have completely shaken up the meta in both regular multiplayer and battle royale.

One change that probably wasn’t intended, though, is the ability to basically pick your own weapons when you drop in on Warzone – and it’s relatively easy to do, too.

How to take pre-game weapons into the match

If you’re sick of having to use floor loot such as a burst AR or a PILA, with no alternatives in sight, it’s actually possible to bring your weapons from the pre-game lobby into the real match.

You might want to give this a few trial runs to see if you can do it because you have to be quite precise with your timing, but if you pull it off you’re almost guaranteed a more comfortable experience when you first land.

You can see how it works in the clip below, but here’s a step-by-step instructional guide for you to bring your pre-game weapons into Verdansk with you:

Before deployment, see which weapon you drop into the pre-game lobby with. If it’s something you would be happy to take into battle, skip to Step 4. If you want something different, get yourself killed and drop in with something new – repeat this as many times as you need, but make sure time is on your side. As the game is about to deploy you, when the countdown timer reaches between 1 second remaining and 0, drop your weapons on the ground. This should be done when the countdown timer disappears. When you fly into the actual match, land where you dropped the weapons and, if done right, they should still be there.

As mentioned before, your timing on this has to be impeccable. If you’re too early, your weapons won’t reappear, and if too late then you simply won’t drop them at all, so it might take a few attempts to get right.

If you’re able to, make sure you take advantage of this while you can: this definitely seems like something Infinity Ward will want to patch before long, and could make securing victory in Verdansk that much easier.