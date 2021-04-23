ROKKR’s Accuracy explains why it's best to have a hard CDL group - Dexerto

Not reaching, then meeting, and then exceeding expectations — the Minnesota ROKKR have done it all this season. And Accuracy doesn’t want it to get any easier for his team in CDL Stage 3.

The Minnesota ROKKR are in an interesting position this season. Having fully dismantled and rebuilt their roster after 2020, the team had a rough 1-4 stretch into March and made another change — replacing veteran Michael ‘MajorManiak’ Szymaniak with rookie Eli ‘Standy’ Bentz.

After the Standy addition, the ROKKR went 4-1 over their next five games. Things looked bright, but Minnesota have yet to surpass a 3-2 record in either Stage Major and now sit at a completely balanced 7-7 on the season. The road might look easier, but there are still obstacles.

And, in a Dexerto interview, Lamar ‘Accuracy’ Abedi revealed that he wants the road to be obstructed. Speaking on the level of play in their Call of Duty League group for Stage 3, the veteran AR elaborated on why he doesn’t want comfortable competition.

In Stage 3, the ROKKR are in Group A alongside the reigning CDL 2020 Champion Dallas Empire, reigning Stage 2 Champion Toronto Ultra and two revamped, high-ceiling teams in the Florida Mutineers and Paris Legion.

As Accuracy explains, he wants that group to be as difficult as it seems like it can be on paper: “I like to go through the gauntlet first and then come into the Major instead of just jogging our way through the groups.”

While some fans might prefer the comfort correlated with a light stroll through group play, Accuracy thinks that’s counterproductive. Instead, the eight-year veteran wants placement matches to feel like a “gauntlet” of hyper-competitive battles.

To some, Group B looks like the more dangerous camp. But Accuracy believes both are formidable and that bears well for teams with growth mindsets: “No group’s gonna be easy in the CDL, they’re always hard. I haven’t had an easy one so far. So I’m excited, it always makes fun for good matches, good prep for the major.”

Coalescing with a rookie player and a role swap for Preston ‘Priestahh’ Grenier, Accuracy wants this team to test its mettle against the toughest of slates.

When it comes to confronting a difficult group, his focus is solely on the ROKKR’s progress: “We’re just gonna work as hard as ever and we have to try to outperform the great teams that are in our group.”