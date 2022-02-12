How to get the Warzone Attack on Titan “Armored Titan” bundle: Release date, price, more

A brand-new Attack on Titan cosmetic bundle is being officially added to Warzone, and here’s all the info you need to know to grab the “Armored Titan” bundle for yourself.

Attack on Titan is one of the most popular animes around at the moment, and CoD has brought cosmetics inspired by the show to the FPS. However, their first shot at a Captain Levi skin got thoroughly roasted for looking like a cheap costume.

However, the next iteration of an Attack on Titan bundle seems to be much more thought-out, with players praising the Armored Titan-inspired cosmetics that are on the way.

Here’s everything we know about the newest Warzone and Vanguard Attack on Titan “Armored Titan” collaboration, from the launch date to the characters involved.

Contents

Warzone Armored Titan bundle contents

So far, Armored Titan weapon and operator skins are the only two items that have been 100% confirmed. However, if this new bundle is at all similar to the previous Levi bundle, there could very well be more included than just these two.

For instance, in that bundle we got two weapon blueprints, along with a melee weapon skin. There was also a weapon charm, sticker, emblem, finishing move, MVP highlight, and highlight intro as well.

Even though we’ve seen two of the items for sure so far, there could be a lot more left to be revealed.

Warzone Armored Titan release date

The Armored Titan bundle is currently only available to be viewed in Vanguard, but is expected to make its way to Warzone with the next update. Once that patch releases, you can be sure to expect a lot of anime skins kicking down walls and spreading terror across the map.

Warzone Armored Titan bundle price

Just like a release date, we don’t have any official word just yet on much the Attack on Titan pack will cost. But, based on the price of the previously released Levi bundle, it will probably cost 2,400 COD Points total.

This is also the cost of the Die Hard and Rambo packs during the BOCW era, which works out to $19.99 / £16.79.

That’s everything we know so far about the Armored Titan pack in CoD Warzone and Vanguard. More information is set to emerge very soon, so be sure to check back here to stay in the loop.