Warzone players blast “pay to win” Doom shotgun ruining battle royale

Call of Duty Warzone players have hit out at the devs for the “broken” Super Shotgun in the Doom bundle, with a number calling the bundle “pay to win” as well.

Over the years, Call of Duty has experimented with different bundles and skins for characters, but just like pretty much every other battle royale, things went up a notch in Warzone.

While bundles aren’t supposed to offer a competitive advantage – but rather make you look good in-game – that hasn’t always been the case. There have been numerous “pay to win” guns and add-ons across the original Warzone and Warzone 2, and whenever one appears to pop up, the community is left outraged.

Well, with the arrival of the new Doom bundle – which includes the iconic Super Shotgun – some players have been voicing their frustrations with it.

Warzone players furious with “broken” Doom bundle

That’s right, the brand-new Doom bundle has already been branded as “broken” and “pay to win” by some annoyed players, who are urging the devs to make an immediate change.

“This bundle has had by far the worst impact in the game so far, and getting it is only supporting such practices,” commented one Redditor. “Sure, most often buffs and nerfs are done along with bundles and their revenue, but this is just broken, and has to remain broken because of the stupid bundle.”

“What is this pay to win bulls*it!?” another asked. “It’s a proper dick move to ruin the balance of your entire game just to boost sales of one bundle in your store,” said another player.

Some annoyed players pointed to the Chainsaw, which also comes in the bundle, as another “broken” aspect of the battle royale.

Other players stated that they’d be “taking a break” from Warzone until changes are made to the Super Shotgun bundle and the Lockwood 300 as a whole.

However, that seems unlikely given that Modern Warfare 3 is around the corner and any massive Warzone changes will have to wait until then.