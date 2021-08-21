“OpTic’s teamwork was off!” | Reverse Sweep CDL Champs Day 2 Review

Day 2 of CDL Champs 2021 is done and dusted after a day full of surprises. Toronto Ultra put an end to OpTic Chicago’s season and Atlanta FaZe look back in form. Our Reverse Sweep crew of Jonathan ‘Pacman’ Tucker, Ian ‘Enable’ Wyatt, Katie Bedford, and special guest Doug ‘Censor’ Martin break down all the action.



Now, just four teams remain in the battle for the CDL trophy, with defending champs, Empire still in the run. FaZe were firing on all cylinders with a convincing 3-0 over the New York Subliners. ROKKR keep their back-to-back dream alive, and Ultra bounce back after a tough loss.

The Subliners and OpTic didn’t have enough in the tank and were sent home early. If you missed any of the wild matches, the Reverse Sweep crew has you covered.

