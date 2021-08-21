Simp: FaZe won’t collapse at CDL Champs again

CDL 2021 MVP and Atlanta FaZe star Chris ‘Simp’ Lehr is confident they won’t choke like they did in 2020 at Champs, with the squad fixing many of their issues ahead of the biggest Call of Duty weekend on the calendar.

Despite struggling at the CDL Stage 5 Major, Simp and Atlanta FaZe came out hot to start off CDL Champs 2021.

Being named MVP was a huge confidence booster for the star, and it showed against the New York Subliners in FaZe’s 3-0 demolition.

There are concerns that FaZe will collapse again after a disappointing end to 2020, but Simp is convinced that they’ve fixed their issues ⁠— and such a failure won’t happen again.

