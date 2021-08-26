OpTic Scump shuts down CDL retirement rumors ahead of Vanguard

Following a disappointing 2021 CDL season, OpTic Chicago player, Scump shuts down any rumors of retiring and announces that he will compete in Call of Duty: Vanguard.

Seth ‘Scump’ Abner has been competing in Call of Duty since Black Ops, back in 2011. After a lackluster Cold War season, Scump is ready to move on and look ahead to 2022.

Earlier this season, the veteran SMG opened up about his mental health and how competing has taken its toll on him. People speculated that Cold War could be the last game he plays.

However, in his most recent tweet, Scump confirmed that, while he is moving on from Cold War, he will be competing in Vanguard.

Officially done thinking about Cold War. Loved the game competitively, honestly. Didn’t have the year we wanted, but I had a lot of fun during it. Here are some memories from my personal plays. Hope to have many great memories next season #brickbybrick pic.twitter.com/MjLvo3EDU2 — OpTic Scump (@scump) August 25, 2021

Scump will compete in the CDL Vanguard season

This isn’t the first time in his career that rumors have flown around regarding retirement, but Scump seems determined to prove his doubters wrong and bring home another championship.

OpTic had a rollercoaster of a season as the team’s best placement was third. Things looked promising at the start of the year with fourth at the first major, but the roster couldn’t stay consistent.

While some people questioned Scump’s talent, others believe he’s continuing to get better with each year. This past season, he was third on his team in overall K/D with a 1.03, but was the Search and Destroy star of the team with a 1.14 K/D on the pivotal mode.

Although OpTic didn’t see much success, Scump was able to rise the occasion and put up another incredible performance at Champs. He had an overall 1.18 K/D and led the team in Hardpoint and SnD, admirable performances despite the team bowing out at Top-6.

While the offseason has just begun and rostermania is upon us, it is unknown what the Green Wall will look like in 2022 — but it is certain that Scump will be at the helm.