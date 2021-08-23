CDL Champs 2021 highlights | Top 10 Call of Duty League plays

CDL Champs has come to an end with Atlanta FaZe taking home the trophy and all the glory. An exciting weekend can only be recapped with the top plays from the weekend, Dexerto’s Andrew ‘Enigma’ Campion breaks down the best plays from the event.

There were so many hype moments from CDL Champs, Ultra’s Cammy picking FaZe off the map with one mag, FormaL’s insane 10-killstreak to keep OpTic alive, or Standy’s clutch Raid Hardpoint to keep ROKKR’s run going. It was hard to pick out just 10 moments that defined CoD Champs.

If you missed any of the action or what to relive the hype, check out the Top 10 plays from the 2021 CDL Championship.

