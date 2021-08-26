FaZe dynasty? “No others have two rings!” | Reverse Sweep CDL Champs Review

The Call of Duty League’s second year is officially over as CDL Champs is now in the books. Join our Reverse Sweep crew Ian ‘Enable’ Wyatt, Jonathan ‘Pacman’ Tucker, Katie Bedford, and special guest Dillon ‘Attach’ Price as they recap the final event of 2021.

Another CoD Champs is in the rearview mirror as Atlanta FaZe closed out a dominant Cold War cycle. For Arcitys, aBeZy, and Simp, they added another ring to their collection while Cellium picked up his first.

After such a display, can FaZe finally be considered a proper dynasty in the CoD history books? Here’s what our Reverse Sweep crew had to say.

