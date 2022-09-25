Modern Warfare 2 players furious as Dead Silence actually alerts enemies

Modern Warfare 2 players have discovered that the reworked Dead Silence field upgrade alters enemies of your location, and fans are not happy about it.

Modern Warfare 2 has been hosting an open beta for all players to test out the FPS before its October 28 release date.

During the playtest Call of Duty fans have been discovering the best loadouts for each weapon and sharing their, mostly negative, opinions on the SBMM matchmaking system.

With so many changes coming to MW2’s remake, there’s one specific change that’s confused fans.

Modern Warfare 2 fans shocked at Dead Silence alerting enemies

Dead Silence in 2022’s Modern Warfare 2 has been reworked into a Field Upgrade. The buff was a perk in the original Modern Warfare 2, and instantly made your player not make sounds when moving around the map.

Now, in this year’s CoD, you’ll need to die a few times before getting your hands on Dead Silence from the Field Upgrade. And now it needs to be activated by a player animation, and one that emits a loud screeching sound that alerts players around you that you’ve activated the ability.

The sound the upgrade emits makes the buff seemingly do the opposite of what it is supposed to do, which is help players stay under the radar when moving around.

CDL broadcaster MerK was confused by the sound, “I kept hearing that and thought something blew up on the map or someone set a microwave off. What the hell.”

Clearly, the sounds Dead Silence makes are confusing fans and causing the buff to do the opposite of what it’s supposed to.

Another player was also confused by the bizarre changes to the buff, “So basically there’s nothing dead about that silence. Pretty much replaced footsteps with an alarm.”

As of now, it’s unclear if the FIeld Upgrade will be changed before launch.