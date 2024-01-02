MW3 player shows how “OP” aim assist is by never touching the right stick

An MW3 player has posted a clip showing their character tracking an enemy to get a kill without ever touching their right stick.

Aim assist is becoming a hot topic in the world of competitive online shooters, with just about every community debating about its value.

While many players are fine with having aim assist in their games, the matter is now becoming about how strong they want the aim assist to be.

Now, an MW3 player has posted a clip online to show their opinion that the game has an overpowered aim assist.

MW3 player has posted a clip to show “OP” aim assist by not using right stick

The clip was posted to the MW3 subreddit with a sarcastic title of, “Aim assist isn’t overpowered.”

In the clip, we see both the gameplay, as well as a camera angle of the players’ hands holding the controller.

In the game, we see an enemy come running around the corner and the player tracking their movement, while shooting until the opposition is killed.

The focus of the clip, though, is that during this entire thing, the player never touches their right stick, which is used to aim on controllers.

The comments in the post are very much in agreement with the poster, with many people explaining how its strength has even ruined aim assist in other games for them:

“The aim assist in COD is so strong that people get used to it, then play other console shooters that have no aim assist and say that ‘the aiming feels weird/bad/off,’ when in reality, they’re just remembering what their aim is actually like.”

However, some players are countering this argument. One user responded to the clip by saying, “Lmao this guy in the video probably spent 30-60 plus minutes trying to pull off this example.”

The debate about aim assist in MW3 isn’t going anywhere as the conversation continues across nearly every competitive game.