CoD Mouse & Keyboard players want devs to copy The Finals with aim assist changes

The Finals just dropped their latest patch, bringing some celebrated changes to how aim assist works in their game. Now, MnK players in Call of Duty want the devs at Activision to follow suit.

There’s been no shortage of controversy about aim assist and magnetism problems for Mouse and Keyboard players in the Call of Duty community. Some players have even gone so far as to joke MnK players don’t belong in the game.

But all jokes aside, aim assist is considered a real problem by many players. When Embark Studios came under fire from The Finals community over the game’s aim assist, the developers listened.

A new patch dropped for The Finals recently, where the aim assist issues were addressed, with magnetism reduced to 35% down from 50%. The change from the dev aims to lower controller accuracy and provide a more even playing field for cross-play. Meanwhile, some CoD players claim magnetism in Warzone is still 60%.

CoD players praised the changes, and the swiftness of the dev response in the FPS rival.

They were also quick to ask what exactly is stopping the CoD devs from doing the same, with even controller players agreeing the devs are ignoring the problem

“If I were MnK I would move to The Finals. Make CoD devs hear you through your participation rates.” Said one controller user.

“The problem is everyone thinks aim assist is a crossplay issue still,” another user commented. “Even skilled controller players should be asking it to be turned down,” adding the trend toward aim assist was lowering the game’s skill cap.

Activision Many players on both controller and MnK felt The Finals devs made the right choice with their aim assist changes.

“Anyone with any integrity should be asking it to be toned down,” another agreed, going on to say it was no different to when “people cheat to get an advantage”.

Mouse & Keyboard players have been departing CoD for a while now over the issue. Some in the community claim the number of MnK players in Warzone is as low as 25% now.

“I’ve completely ditched WZ for the Finals and I’m having a blast,” one MnK player said in the thread.

But whether or not Activision has any plans to alter aim assist in their games to woo MnK players back is uncertain. It doesn’t seem likely, however, considering the CDL, the game’s official esports league, mandated all pros switch to controllers back in 2021.