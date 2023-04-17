NitroLuke tries to explain away hilarious clip being caught by Warzone’s anti-cheat

Warzone streamer NitroLukeDX was detected by the newest countermeasures part of Ricochet’s anti-cheat, although he claims it was a glitch.

While Warzone still has its fair share of hackers running the game, it’s not as near as bad as it once was, despite players reporting a massive cheating outbreak after the Season 2 update.

Thankfully, Ricochet continues to improve and get better after the devs promised “more protection” and “new mitigation techniques” for players. The latest set of updates to the anti-cheat cracked down on controller players and brought an in-game reporting system for cheating or offensive actions.

The April 4 update also improved various mitigation techniques, including ‘cloaking’ — which hides players from suspected cheaters by making them invisible.

Warzone streamer hit with new Ricochet anti-cheat measures

Warzone streamer NitroLukeDX has appeared to be one of the first to be hit with improved countermeasures while being live on stream.

In a broadcast earlier this month, the Facebook streamer complained of players disappearing mid-gunfight — although the unaware content creator claimed it was down to a glitch.

The streamer attempted to explain to his viewers he was experiencing a texture bug that makes players disappear when you shoot.

“A glitch where you shoot bullets and the person disappears because of texture, shaders, or whatever. Bullsh*t mate,” he said.

During the same stream, NitroLuke was continuously disconnected from the Call of Duty servers before his Activision account was presumably banned — where he then switched over to his PlayStation.

Thankfully, there looks to be an end in sight to battle royale’s cheating problem. The latest Ricochet update also finally enables the system to detect users using controllers with a Cronus device attached — which will hopefully put a stop to the madness.