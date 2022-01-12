NICKMERCS thinks Warzone will now be like Fortnite and decline from its peak

Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff has given his thoughts on the future of Call of Duty battle royale hit Warzone — and he thinks it’s looking pretty bleak for the popular game.

With the Vanguard integration and launch of the Caldera map, opinions have been thoroughly split on the new version of Warzone, and some think this could spell disaster for the future.

Nick is one of the biggest names on Twitch, and made his full-time switch to Apex Legends halfway through 2021, having spoken out frequently against the direction in which Warzone was going.

While Nick has been streaming all manner of games for years, he first really blew up as one of the most popular players in Fortnite, and he thinks Warzone is headed the same way as its competitor.

During a discussion in his Twitch stream, Nick addressed the issue with Warzone, giving his verdict on the future of the game, revealing that he’s not too hopeful for it.

“Games just have a lifespan,” he said. “I’m not saying that it’s going to be dead forever, I’m just saying that I don’t know if it will ever be as hot as it was in the beginning of Verdansk, when it was MP5, Grau and M4. I don’t think it will ever be like that again.”

That wasn’t all, though. He continued: But here’s the f**ked up part: People will always hope that it gets back to that point, but it’s never going back to that point.”

Nick went on to explain that it’s similar to Fortnite, with players wanting to return to the early days of Fortnite but that it’s “never going to happen.”

While Nick wasn’t the first to grow tired of Warzone and switch to another game, he was certainly the biggest. If the game fails to sort out its ongoing problems, or doesn’t return to the point Nick speaks of, it could spell disaster for Warzone.