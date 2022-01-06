NICKMERCS dominates Twitch stats for Warzone, Fortnite & Apex Legends

The stats for the top 10 most-watched Twitch streamers for the most popular Battle Royale titles show Nickmercs dominating each category. Whether it be Apex, Warzone, or even Fortnite, Nickmers can draw an audience.

Streaming has taken off over the course of 2020 and 2021. New streamers like Ludwig have amassed an insane following over such a short amount of time, and preexisting streamers have seen substantial growth, as well.

Nickmercs is one streamer that has continued to dominate the Twitch space over the last year. In 2019, Nickmercs would see an average of 10K to 20K concurrent viewers. Now, it’s not unusual for him to maintain 50k viewers.

This is in part due to Nick’s tenacity and skill. Although he’s one of the few pro gamers to main a controller, Nickmercs consistently outperforms his opponents regardless of which game he picks up.

Nickmercs dominates Battle Royales on Twitch

Twitter user FoxEyeFN created a chart of the most-watched English-speaking battle royale streamers on Twitch. Their data was collected by Sullygnome.com and shows the top 10 streamers for Fortnite, Apex Legends, and CoD Warzone.

While a wide variety of streamers made the list, Nickmercs is the only streamer to have placed in all three lists. More impressively, Nickmers placed second in Apex and first in Warzone. He just barely managed to squeeze onto the Fortnite list in 10th place.

Nickmercs responded to the list and even quote-retweeted it saying, “Lil triple double on em #MFAM”. And while he hasn’t been as active at the start of 2022, he states he’s “Just givin’ everybody a lil head start.”

Nickmercs announced close to the end of December that he would be taking a little break to spend time with his family. He’s not the only content titan taking a break, as PewDiePie also announced his break from YouTube a few days ago.

For more Nickmercs, check out how he proves his dominance in Apex by wiping TSM, and stay tuned for more news and guides.