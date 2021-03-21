NICKMERCS argues Warzone hackers shouldn't be banned for using unreleased content - Dexerto

YouTube and Twitch star Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff believes that Warzone hackers who just unreleased content like new skins and operators shouldn’t be banned alongside aimbotting cheaters, calling for Activision to make a change.

Since Warzone released back in March of 2020, hackers have managed to ruin plenty of games with different cheats.

These cheats stem from wallhacks to aimbots, and even god mode. Players have called for better anti-cheat systems to wipe these cheaters out, and even though ban waves have been rolled out, cheaters remain.

In recent weeks, some have been using hacks that don’t really affect other players, as they just get to use unreleased skins and characters in Warzone. Some of these have been banned, but NICKMERCS believes that shouldn’t be the case.

Advertisement

In his March 20 video, the FaZe Clan star noted that, in a recent game, he managed to take down an enemy who had an unreleased weapon skin and started using it for himself. As a result, the player who he took the skin from received a ban.

“A lot people are getting banned, and they don’t deserve to be permanently banned,” Nick said. “I think Activision should keep the focus on the hacking that is bad, like the guys who are going into games with aimbots and the walls. Lets keep the focus, lets keep the attention on these guys.”

Advertisement

The streaming star commended the developers for doing “a good job” cleaning up hackers, but these players who are using unreleased content are getting “unwarranted” bans. “There are a lot of people getting caught in the crossfire, and there’s got to be something that we can do about, or Activision can do, in the hopes that the wrong people don’t get banned,” Nick continued.

Timestamp of 0:30

Like many, Nick still wants an anti-cheat in place. Activision may have banned over 100,000 accounts, but Warzone is a free-to-play game, so you can simply make a new account and cheat all over again.

Advertisement

Read More: Best Groza Warzone loadout class

In terms of being banned for using unreleased content, while harmless to other players, it is still hacking and taking away from the developer’s product.

However, using unreleased skins has happened in Call of Duty’s before, and not come with any punishment, so we’ll have to wait and see if things get reversed.