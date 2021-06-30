Nameless: How OpTic Can Beat Atlanta FaZe

Although OpTic Chicago is an incredible team on paper, Anthony ‘Nameless’ Wheeler believes it’s simple mistakes that are holding the roster back from reaching their full potential.

There’s no denying that OpTic has one of the most talented rosters in the CDL, but it seems as if the team capitulates as soon as they face a top-tier opponent.

Dexerto’s Andrew Campion spoke to CDL analyst Nameless who believes OpTic has the talent to be the best team in the league, but there’s a set of issues they’ll need to address before they can consistently beat Atlanta FaZe.

