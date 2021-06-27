Ultimate CoD Tier List: Ranking Competitive Call of Duty

If there’s one thing CoD fans can’t agree on it’s ranking the series’ titles. Here, Enable and Pacman lock horns over every instalment since Black Ops II, ranking them on their competitive play and professional scenes.

Debating Call of Duty titles will always be contentious. Depending on a player’s preferences – boots on the ground versus jetpacks, flashy and colourful versus gritty and realistic – different CoD games hit different heights.

Here, Enable and Pacman put every Call of Duty game from Black Ops II onwards into a tier list based on their competitive play. Factoring in everything from maps, tournaments and weapon balance, you’ll be sure to find something you agree with (and disagree with).