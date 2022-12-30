Nadeshot reveals why he actually wants Call of Duty to “flop”

Joe is a writer for Dexerto, with a focus on Call of Duty, FIFA, Apex Legends and Rainbow Six Siege. When not writing about video games, you can find him playing them, reading about an obscure piece of history or lamenting Leeds United. You can contact him at joe.craven@dexerto.com.

Former CoD pro and 100 Thieves founder Matthew ‘Nadeshot’ Haag has revealed why he actually wants Activision’s FPS to “flop” for a “string of years” claiming it’d be for the series’ own good.

Nadeshot has long been a household name in the Call of Duty community. First, he captivated the Greenwall with his time as a pro on OpTic Gaming and has, more recently, shot to success with his founding of esports organization 100 Thieves.

While not as involved in Call of Duty as he once was, he continues to play annual installments and offer his thoughts on how and why they should be tweaked.

On this year’s Modern Warfare 2, he recently explained that he doesn’t get the hate for the game, stating that the community knows what it is in store for when a new CoD title drops. He has also criticized Warzone 2.0 to some extent.

Now, he has outlined why he actually wants Call of Duty to “flop”, claiming that the series stagnating would actually be good for it in the long run.

Nadeshot thinks CoD might benefit from a “flop”

On a recent episode of the CouRage and Nadeshot show, the pair delved into everything wrong with MW2 and the series in general.

Among other discussion topics, Nade actually said he has had a “string of years” where he wants to see CoD fail.

He explained: “As sh*tty as it might sound, I’ve always sort of hoped that there would be a string of years where Call of Duty just flops, just fails.”

Timestamp: 31:09

“Because I think if they really recenter themselves and refocused and compartmentalized their intention,” he continued, “they would come out the other end with one of the best products — if they did it right and executed it properly — one of the best games you’ll ever play.”

In short, a few years of stagnation and negative player feedback could spark a reset amongst the devs and propel CoD back to its all-time best.

It seems unlikely, especially given the success of Modern Warfare 2. It currently sits as the most successful CoD launch ever, passing 2011’s Modern Warfare 3.

Regardless, Nade’s hope of a “flop” for CoD clearly comes from a place of affection and passion, wanting to see the series become as strong as it can be.