Nadeshot explains why 100 Thieves changed their mind about a CDL spot - Dexerto

 Nadeshot explains why 100 Thieves changed their mind about a CDL spot
Nadeshot explains why 100 Thieves changed their mind about a CDL spot

Published: 8/Nov/2020 23:47

by Michael Gwilliam
Nadeshot provides CDL update on 100 Thieves
100 Thieves Call of Duty League LA Thieves Nadeshot

After a full year without a Call of Duty team, 100 Thieves founder and CEO, Matt ‘Nadeshot’ Haag, has provided some insight as to why they chose to eventually invest in the CDL with their brand new franchise, the LA Thieves.

Despite being one of the most successful teams in CoD during the Black Ops 4 season, winning two tournaments and placing second at the CWL World Championship, 100 Thieves declined to buy a spot in CDL for its inaugural season.

The reason being was that they just couldn’t justify the $25M price tag for a franchise spot. Now, however, everything has changed after CDL’s first season, with the team acquiring the spot formerly owned by OpTic Gaming LA.

In a new video, Nadeshot and 100 Thieves’ President and COO John Robinson broke down why this was the right time for the team to join.

Nadeshot talks with John Robinson
Nadeshot explained that the name and location were key.

“When we were first talking to Activision a year ago, both LA franchises were spoken for. So we were going to be like Milwaukee or Memphis or Phoenix,” Robinson said. “We weren’t sure what the name of the team was going to be, we weren’t going to be in LA, that was really unappealing for us.”

“Basically, it wasn’t LA,” Nadeshot stressed, further indicating that staying in Los Angeles was a key component for them.

However, once they say how OpTic Gaming LA and Atlanta FaZe were working, they figured they could pull off Thieves and incorporate it into their brand. Then, once LA became available, they hopped on it.

 

Robinson and Nadeshot said that Activision’s willingness to work with players and team owners to make changes going forward and improve the product that helped get them further on board.

“The other aspect that we haven’t gotten to yet that made this so appealing was the fact that we have Kenny and SlasheR,” Nadeshot happily remarked. “Two players that built out the 100 Thieves namesake and won us two championships in their time with our organization just felt like it was the perfect storm for us to bring these players home.

“The fact that we declined after a year and we had an opportunity to come to LA and bring these players home, if someone told me 365 days ago that this would be possible, I would laugh. I truly would have.”

There are still some question marks surrounding LA Thieves in their current form; for one, they still need to sign a fourth started after designating Drazah as their substitute, despite the player being previously slated to start for the now-defunct OpTic Gaming LA

They also have to fill in their head coaching vacancy, which will fall on the shoulders of Eric ‘Muddawg’ Sanders, 100T CoD’s former General Manager who now takes up the same role for LA Thieves.

Either way, once all the dust settles, there’s no doubt that it’ll be an exciting moment with the team makes its Call of Duty League debut. Hate them or love them, 100T’s presence in CoD esports is better for all parties involved.

Black Ops Cold War weapons will be added to Warzone on day one

Published: 8/Nov/2020 21:26 Updated: 8/Nov/2020 21:38

by Albert Petrosyan
Black Ops Cold War Warzone

Some confusion has been stirred up in the Call of Duty community after a new Message of the Day says that Black Ops Cold War’s weapons will be available in Warzone right when the 2020 title launches on November 13.

One of the biggest topics of conversation in the leadup to the release of Black Ops Cold War was about how it will integrate with Warzone, which Treyarch explained to some extent in one of their recent blog posts.

In the announcement, the developers said that the integration wouldn’t take place until the new game’s first season kicks off on December 10: “At the start of Season One expect every weapon from Modern Warfare and new weapons from Black Ops Cold War to be accessible in Warzone, including Blueprints and camo variants.”

However, a new Message of the Day popped up in Modern Warfare and Warzone on November 8 stating that “any weapons unlocked in Black Ops Cold War and Modern Warfare” could be used in Warzone starting on November 13, which is when BOCW is set to release worldwide.

Understandably, this has caused many players to be confused because it had been initially believed that the BOCW arsenal wouldn’t be introduced in Warzone until Season 1, which obviously contradicts the MOTD from Activision.

CoD Message of the Day
Activision / Reddit: u/Skeuomorphic_
Black Ops Cold War weapons will be in Warzone at launch, according to this new MOTD

What does this mean?

The likeliest reality is that BOCW weapons will indeed be available in Warzone right on November 13, and any new guns released in Season 1 will then be added to the battle royale at that time.

However, the wording that Activision used in the MOTD is also important to consider; the fact that they specifically mentioned “weapons unlocked in Black Ops Cold War” could mean that only those who purchase the new game and unlock guns in the multiplayer can use them in their loadouts for Warzone.

In that scenario, those who continue to play Warzone without purchasing BOCW will not have access to the new arsenal until the integration takes place at the start of Season 1, after which they can level up using either Warzone or Modern Warfare to finally unlock the new guns.

Remember, cross-progression between the three games won’t kick in until Season 1 either, which means that even if the options for new guns are in Warzone, without multiplayer, players will have no way to level up and unlock any not available right away.

Black Ops Cold War weapons
Reddit: u/OilCityHevs / Treyarch
Expect to see a lot of these Black Ops Cold War weapons to be used in Warzone starting November 13.

Loadouts combine both games’ guns?

The second line of the MOTD is also something that’s worth noting: “Mix and match Weapons and Blueprints to create your ideal loadout.”

What this appears to be saying is that players may be able to create Warzone loadouts featuring guns from both Black Ops Cold War and Modern Warfare. We already know that both games’ arsenals will be available in the BR at some point, but this could mean that players will be able to use weapons from both titles in a single class.

Thus, if the scenario described above ends up being the case, then fans who don’t purchase BOCW would likewise not be able to create such classes until Season 1.

Black Ops Cold War
Treyarch
Players who don’t purchase Black Ops Cold War might not have access to the new guns in Warzone until Season 1.

This news also explains why there was a massive, unannounced patch that players were prompted to install in Modern Warfare and Warzone, one which won’t be going live until later this week.

It’s very likely that this update is to prepare the battle royale for the sudden influx of new content, including BOCW weapons and Operators, especially now that we know they’re going to be available right on day one.

That’s all we can currently deduce from this new Message of the Day. Of course, all of this is speculation and nothing will be 100% certain until the game releases and/or any other official announcements are posted. As always, we’ll continue to bring you the latest details as more info about this topic becomes available.