MW3 players split over “pay to lose” Warhammer 40K bundle

Modern Warfare 3 players have been left pretty split over one of the new Warhammer 40K bundles, with some calling parts of it “pay to lose” as it can make you easy to spot when hiding.

Over the last few years, Call of Duty has hopped on the crossover train, as they’ve partnered with a whole list of pop culture figures, TV shows, and even athletes to bring unique skins and events to their games.

Some of these cosmetics have, at times, caused annoyance for players. Many fans have complained about the lack of realism – especially with cartoon-style skins – while others have voiced their concerns about how many’ ads’ these skins bring to the game.

The newest crossover has seen Warhammer 40K skins come to Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone, and while some fans have enjoyed the Juggermosh LTM, one of the skins has been labeled as “pay to lose.” However, not everyone is buying those fears.

Warhammer Servo-Skull deemed “pay to lose” in MW3

That’s right, if you haven’t opened your wallet just yet and purchased the new Astra Militarum bundle, then you may have missed out on some of these supposed issues.

The new bundle contains a new skin, a host of weapon blueprints, as well as a new finishing move, and the Tactical Pet: Servo-Skull. It’s the Tactical Pet that is causing the issues, as players like Redditor DrakonRax have noted that it can give your position away if you’re trying to hide, as the Servo-Skull floats high enough to be seen over walls.

“You have the head floating around you which is cool but is a disadvantage if you’re trying to hide to heal or something,” they said. “Hahaha pay to lose,” another added. “Literal dumb people tax,” another said.

Some players are using the Tactical Pet to their advantage, however. “Free sniper decoy methinks,” one argued. “The fact that this could be used as bait makes it slightly step in to pay to win territory,” another added.

The floating head can be taken away if you change your Finishing Move, but if you’ve paid for the bundle, you want to use it. So, that’s annoying.