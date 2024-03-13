MW3 player has teammates call them a “cheater” after dropping a Nuke

An MW3 player may have accidentally told on themselves for cheating after posting a clip of them earning a nuke and getting flamed by their team.

MW3 has certainly had its fair share of issues with cheating, hacking, and exploits that has been a sore spot for many players.

Because of this, the community, as a whole, has become somewhat quick to call out people for cheating if they are suspicious of their play.

But it looks like this accusation is accurate after an MW3 fan accidentally put a target on their back after posting a clip of getting a nuke.

MW3 fans call out possible cheater after nuke clip

The issue came up on the MW3 subreddit, where the accused cheater shares a clip of them getting a nuke in a match, asking: “Why is teammate cursing me out for dropping a nuke?”

The clip they share shows them calling this nuke in to end the match, resulting in their teammate having some choice words for them in the post-game lobby. There are even some other players who get in on the complaints near the end.

While the poster is asking the community what could be prompting the negativity, the responses don’t go as they probably thought they would.

While there are plenty of players who just say it’s because they didn’t play objective, there are a lot of MW3 members who claim it’s much more than that.

“Cause you’re a cheater?”

The poster’s K/D for the match comes in at 105/5, on a Hardcore match on Shipment. This combination tips a lot of people off right away.

“Bro, you QUADRUPLED the enemy teams top fragger. Yeah, I’d call you out for cheating too.”

The evidence becomes even worse for the person after another user goes through their post history to find some pretty clear evidence that is going against them:

“… admits to having a modded controller, 5 deaths on HARDCORE shipment, and previously shadow banned by your own post history, and on PC, probably cheating?”

To go along with this, the player even comments that they were shadowbanned for the incident, which not many players express sympathy for.

Of course, nothing is confirmed in terms of if this MW3 player is cheating, but the community clearly seems to think so.