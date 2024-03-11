MW3 player’s lighting-fast nuke proves why Longbow sniper is so OP

MGBs are hard to secure in MW3, yet one player accomplishes the feat in 97 seconds, although players aren’t thrilled with how they did it.

MW3 is in the midst of its midseason update, which saw the return of the legendary Das Haus map from Vanguard.

The map’s return has been divisive, to say the least, with fans claiming the spawns in the map are worse than its predecessor.

However, that didn’t stop one player from nabbing the highest killstreak in the game in 97 seconds, leaving fans dismayed at what they witnessed.

MW3 player secures MGB in 97 seconds

Shared to the MW3 subreddit, a CoD player managed quite the feat, earning the MGB, aka the nuke, in 97 seconds on Das Haus.

The MGB is the highest earnable streak in MW3, rewarding players who amass 30 kills straight only using their weapon. It’s an impressive feat, yet viewers were mortified at how the player accomplished the feat, via the aid of the Longbow.

Amid the sea of fan complaints, the Longbow’s dominance has been steadily climbing the list. Funnily enough, Season 2’s arrival saw the sniper rifle get buffed, and since then, it’s been terrorizing small map playlists.

Fans were quick to share their astounded takes: “Someone in my lobby woulda used the Jak Maglift or one shotted me back with the Longbow.”

Another highlighted the Longbow’s rise in popularity in MW3: “I’d like to see someone do these things without the cheeky Longbow class. I feel like every clip now is this gun.” Similar comments flooded the thread, with mass calls for nerfs.

Of course, there were plenty of comments in the thread. However, it further showcases the Longbow’s dominance, a continuous gripe for MW3 fans.