MW3 player sparks cheating debate after using a full-auto macro

An MW3 player taking advantage of macros has sparked another debate about whether or not the tactic should be considered cheating.

Functioning similarly to programmable scripts, macros constitute pre-determined keystrokes or inputs tied to a single key that provide players with combat advantages. Macros can turn semi-automatic weapons fully automatic, for example.

They aren’t exclusive to mouse and keyboard either, players who use controllers can also gain an unfair advantage this way.

Talk about whether macros count as cheating has been ongoing for years in the Call of Duty community. The discourse has recently reared its head yet again, thanks to a gameplay clip making the rounds.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

MW3 players debate the ethics of using macros

Content creator ExoGhost recently shared gameplay footage of an MW3 match wherein a fellow player accused him of cheating. In response to the post, a Twitter user called out the streamers for wielding a burst weapon that somehow fired like a full auto.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Another content creator, ProReborn identified the same issue and wrote, “FYI: Using macros triggers shadowbans.”

PreReborn noted in a subsequent post that the source for his shadowban claim comes from the grapevine. However, he added, “can’t tell you how many snipers use YY macros and complain about shadowbans.”

Article continues after ad

There’s some contention about whether or not this applies to the ExoGhost gameplay video. After all, the streamer claims he had the ‘shoot’ function bound to the mouse’s scroll wheel. Many argue that, since Activision allows it, this kind of workaround doesn’t count as cheating.

Article continues after ad

In any case, it seems that players who do use macros to secure unfair combat advantages in MW3 should be on their guard. The ban hammer could strike them sooner or later.