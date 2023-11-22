MW3 players demand a rework for “dumbest” camo challenge

MW3 community members can’t wrap their heads around needing to destroy 25 equipment items with a grenade launcher to unlock a mastery camo.

Modern Warfare 3 features the largest camo grind in Call of Duty history. There are 114 weapons available in the game at launch, comprising 37 new guns and 77 from MW2. Sledgehammer Games introduced four total weapon mastery grinds. If players haven’t already unlocked every MW2 weapon camo, those weapon challenges carry over.

Then players will have to complete every MW3 multiplayer and zombies challenge. And if that wasn’t enough, the devs also introduced new MW2 weapon camos to Zombies. To eliminate any confusion, All base Modern Warfare 2 weapon camos can be applied to Modern Warfare 3 weapons. You cannot use MW2 completionist camos on MW3 weapons.

Some content creators have already poured endless hours into the game and unlocked every camo. But for some community members, one challenge in particular stands out as an insurmountable obstacle.

MW3 community members slam RGL-80 camo challenge

Base camo challenges are unique to each weapon category and cater to the class’s playstyle. For example, the AR challenges require players to get ADS kills. When it comes to the RGL-80, one of the challenges calls for destroying 25 equipment items.

A frustrated community member took to Reddit and argued: “This is the dumbest challenge in the game by far. I have been playing for three hours now and I have only destroyed 3, and all three came in the same match.”

The Reddit user complained because most eligible equipment items are locked behind the Armory system, and asking players in voice chat for help hasn’t worked either.

Other community members shared a similar sentiment.

“I f**king despise this challenge. It’s so broken,” one player responded.

Meanwhile, others offered up some helpful advice. A second user suggested: “I joined free for all matches with the clan tag set to RGL80 and asked if someone was willing to claymore trade. It might take a game or four but you will eventually find someone willing.”

It also helps that players will be able to skip this challenge eventually. Camo mastery challenges only require a specific number of weapons to be completed. So when Season 1 inevitably adds more weapons, players will be able to complete one of those challenges instead of the RGL-80.