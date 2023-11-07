Modern Warfare 3 players praise mastery camos but want slight tweak

The Modern Warfare 3 devs provided a sneak peek at the Priceless and Interstellar camo animations, and fans praised them for being almost perfect.

Sledgehammer Games pulled out all of the stops for the MW3 camo grind. In total, there are 114 weapons in Modern Warfare 3 at launch and a total of 912 completionist camos between both games. And there are four separate weapon mastery grinds to undertake.

MW2 multiplayer and Zombie, along with MW3 multiplayer and Zombie challenges, combine to equal 12 new mastery camos. Best of all, each track is independent so that players can complete each at their own pace.

Article continues after ad

To ramp up more excitement, the devs revealed animation designs for two of the new mastery camos.

Article continues after ad

MW3 devs reveal Interstellar and Priceless camos

On November 7, Sledgehammer Games showed how the Modern Warfare 3 animations will look in-game for the Priceless and Interstellar mastery camos.

The community response was much different than what we saw last year. Infinity Ward received harsh criticism for its handling of camos in Modern Warfare 2. Players slammed the camo UI as the “worst in CoD history.” The developers responded in Season 2 by improving the navigation and organization of player-unlocked camos.

Article continues after ad

And then, Infinity Ward sped up the speed of the Polyatomic mastery camo twice after complaints from community members.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

It looks as though Sledgehammer Games has received similar demands.

One player responded: “Make them move a little faster, and then we are cooking.”

Article continues after ad

A second user added: “I feel like Priceless needs to be sped up a little bit, but they both look wicked.”

Former Call of Duty pro Parasite hammered the point home by claiming: “Make them move faster, please. Other than that, they are perfect.”

Article continues after ad

It’s clear Modern Warfare 3 fans like both skins, but it remains to be seen if the devs have any plans to change them, as we saw in MW2.