Modern Warfare 3 leaks hint at TTK reduction & major Tactical Sprint buff

The latest round of Modern Warfare 3 leaks have suggested Time To Kill (TTK) will be reduced in the new sequel while Tactical Sprint may also be improved with a new regen feature.

With Modern Warfare 3 now official and its in-game reveal event mere days away, leaks are piling up thick and fast. As details bubble up from datamines, alleged playtest sessions, and the like, there’s plenty for avid CoD players to latch onto in the early stages.

While plenty has seemingly already been revealed in regard to weapons, maps, and more, the latest batch of MW3 leaks touch on core multiplayer fundamentals instead.

It’s worth taking any early tidbits with a grain of salt until confirmed, but if new leaks hold true, it appears TTK will be reduced in the upcoming CoD launch and Tac Sprint may be more useful than ever before.

Fresh intel comes from a newer Twitter leaker who dropped two key bits of information on August 15. They claimed that players will have 150HP in Multiplayer, up from the standard 100HP in years prior. While also adding that “Tactical Sprint regenerates during regular sprint.”

For the first point, this means, assuming weapon balance remains roughly the same, TTK should be noticeably slower in Modern Warfare 3. Adding an extra 50HP should help players survive another shot or two, thereby making it more difficult to secure a kill and subsequently increasing the skill ceiling.

Rapid TTK has been a concern through the MW2 cycle, and should this leak hold up, it appears devs are looking to address the feedback head-on by ramping up player health in MW3.

Activision Advanced movement may be back on the menu in MW3.

Next up, Tactical Sprint could become even more vital in this year’s launch if early details remain accurate. Should Tac Sprint now regenerate during regular sprint, players will be moving around the map much faster than before.

Given the recent dev confirmation of slide canceling being back in the mix too, MW3’s movement could be far more intricate than that of previous years. As a result, given Warzone’s looming integration, we can expect the hit Battle Royale to adopt this movement change as well.

We’ll have to see if this all comes to fruition as Activision lifts the veil on Modern Warfare 3 over the coming days and weeks. Be sure to check back often as we’ll keep you posted here with all the latest updates.