CoD 2023 reportedly morphed from MW2 “extension” into full game with content carrying over

Bloomberg’s Jason Jason Schreier reports that the current plan for CoD 2023 is a new standalone title with Modern Warfare 2 content included.

On February 9, Insider Gaming reporter Tom Henderson reported Call of Duty 2023 would be a complete game instead of premium DLC. CharlieINTEL backed up the leak by confirming, “Insider-Gaming’s report corroborates what we’ve heard in that there was a shift from doing just a year 2 “expansion” to a “full premium” game for 2023.”

Henderson added that game would be connected to the Modern Warfare series and developed by Sledgehammer Games. He also revealed the CoD 2023 beta weekend and full release dates.

Schreier followed up on February 23, revealing, “Activision’s Call of Duty Game this year is more than Modern Warfare.”

Bloomberg reveals current CoD 2023 plans

Bloomberg reports CoD 2023 will be a standalone title with MW2 content.

CharlieINTEL stated, “Bloomberg reports that this fall’s new Call of Duty game started as an expansion to MWII but turned into a full premium release with a continuation of MWII’s story, new MP content, and more.”

The Call of Duty insider added, “Sledgehammer Games are worried about the development because of the shortened period they’ve had to work on it, only starting on the project one year ago, but they have support from Treyarch and Infinity Ward on the project.”

Sledgehammer Games’ most recent project, Call of Duty: Vanguard, was developed on a similar short timeline and received harsh reviews. Bloomberg reported that Activision is more confident this time around, with other studios chipping in support.

Bloomberg elaborated that the current plan is for maps and modes to carry over from Modern Warfare 2, “although they cautioned that plans may change between now and the release this fall.”

We still don’t have an official title for the upcoming game, but Schreier believes it will “probably” be Modern Warfare 3.

We will provide an update when we learn more about CoD’s plans for the future.