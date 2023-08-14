Activision shuts down notion Modern Warfare 3 is just an MW2 expansion once and for all

Activision just sought to end the debate once and for all, reaffirming Modern Warfare 3 is indeed a full-fledged, premium Call of Duty title and not just a mere expansion for Modern Warfare 2, as earlier reports suggested.

The lead-up to this year’s CoD launch has been a rather unique one. Where historically, a full-priced CoD title has hit store shelves like clockwork on an annual basis, rumors began circulating earlier this year that the trend may be changing.

Soon after last year’s Modern Warfare 2 cycle commenced, various reports speculated on the scope of 2023’s release. For the first time in decades, it was implied CoD would be skipping a premium annual launch. In its place, we could have been gearing up for an expansion for MW2 instead.

Before long, new reports suggested that while originally planned as an expansion, the project soon blossomed into a full-fledged release in its own right. Though naturally, there’s been plenty of hesitation around these claims ever since.

Now, with Modern Warfare 3 finally official, Activision has shut down the rumors once and for all, assuring this year’s new release is a full, premium title, and not merely an expansion.

“As stated in numerous Activision Blizzard quarterly conference calls, Modern Warfare 3 is a premium release,” the publishing giant said in a statement to our sister-site CharlieIntel.

Furthermore, they also sought to shut down more recent rumors of a price drop for this year’s release, clarifying the new release will indeed be “priced accordingly at $70 USD.”

These comments come after confusion swirled on social media as a result of a new Steam listing. As all Call of Duty games are pivoting to the one Call of Duty HQ app, Modern Warfare 3 is listed as an Add-On through Steam, rather than its own standalone release.

Though as Activision clarified, MW3 is no mere Add-On, but rather a full-fledged annual title. However, it’s obviously worth taking their words with a grain of salt for the time being. Players will have to judge the value proposition for themselves when the new sequel goes live on November 10.