WhosImmortal claims MW2 weapons won’t be as effective in Modern Warfare 3

Despite being able to use Modern Warfare 2 weapons in Modern Warfare 3, WhosImmortal explained why they probably won’t be as effective.

Some community members refrained from purchasing anything in MW2, fearing they might lose everything again. Activision eased worries by announcing the Modern Warfare 3 Carry Forward system.

MW3 will feature its own weapons and content set, but all MW2 operators, weapons, and more will be available to use in the next game. Players will use their leveled-up weapons and unlocked attachments in the next series installment. The system also allows users to carry over their favorite mastery camos.

However, even if you can wield MW2 weapons in MW3, WhosImmortal argued that doesn’t necessarily mean they need to be good.

MW2 guns thriving in Modern Warfare 3 would be bad for business

WhosImmortal made his case for why Modern Warfare 2 weapons won’t be as effective in Modern Warfare 3.

“I would imagine most MW2 won’t be all that effective in MW3 because then you wouldn’t have a reason to buy MW3 and level up the new guns and buy bundles for the new guns.”

The YouTuber continued: “They are obviously going to try to monetize the heck out of MW3 as is. The more MW2 weapons that are effective, the less you need to spend money for MW3 specified content.”

So for MW2 Ranked Play players and fans of the CDL growing fearful of another year of only seeing the TAQ-56 and Vaznev-9K, the YouTuber would be “surprised” if they remain relevant.

Even if MW2 weapons aren’t meta in Sledgehammer’s upcoming game, being able to use attachments on MW3 weapons is a game-changer.

One of the hardest parts of leveling up weapons is being forced to use them initially without attachments. The Carry Forward program helps alleviate that problem and gives players who own MW2 a leg up at the start of the next game.

Don’t let WhosImmortal’s speculation sway you away from leveling up weapons in MW2 because those attachments will come in handy. If you are curious about what weapons are coming in Modern Warfare 3, check out the full leaked list.