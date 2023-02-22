Modern Warfare 2 Twitch viewership skyrockets after Season 2 launch

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II saw a huge hike in Twitch viewership in the week following the launch of Season 2 on February 15, led predominantly by the Call of Duty League but followed by ranked streams from top creators like xQc.

Season 2 saw a number of big changes across Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. In multiplayer, there were a number of weapon balancing changes, new maps introduced, and, one of the most sought-after changes, ranked play was finally introduced.

With a number of top pros grinding out ranked play to reach the top 250, as well as some hugely successful CDL watch parties, the new season has brought in a huge viewership boost on Twitch.

MW2 Twitch viewership boom

In the seven days following the launch of Season 2, MW2 viewership on Twitch is up across all metrics in comparison to the seven days prior.

While this is bolstered predominantly by the Call of Duty League and its corresponding co-streams, the numbers have still increased even when not including them.

For example, total watch time is 6,485,235 hours throughout the period according to Twitch stats tracking website SullyGnome, an increase of over 4.2 million. If you take away around 1.5-2m hours for the pro league matches and the co-streams, you’re still looking at a huge increase.

SullyGnome Modern Warfare 2 saw a huge Twitch viewership increase following the launch of Season 2.

The stats were led by Seth ‘Scump’ Abner, the official Call of Duty channel, and Thomas ‘ZooMaa’ Paparatto.

Also among the top most watched were Aydan, xQc, Symfuhny, Kai Cenat and others, with a number of Warzone streamers and those outside of it heading over to multiplayer to give the game a try.

Season 2 has widely been heralded as an improvement across both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2, and it’s clear to see that viewers are enjoying it more too.