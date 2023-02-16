When is Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 Season Two Reloaded?

Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 Season Two will feature a Reloaded update to bring a host of new mid-season content. But when will it be and what can we expect when it comes?

Call of Duty seasons, ever since Warzone and Modern Warfare 2019 ran in tandem, have had mid-season updates known as ‘Reloaded’. These patches bring content that didn’t make the seasonal updates, as well as bug fixes.

Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 Season Two promises the exact same, with a Reloaded update confirmed when the new season dropped on February 15. But when will it be, and what will it bring when it comes?

Article continues after ad

The launch dates of seasonal and mid-season updates don’t tend to be confirmed by Activision or the development teams until just before their release.

However, we can use the ongoing season’s Battle Pass to figure out when it will end. Based on that, we expect Season Two to last just under eight weeks and end around April 11.

Reloaded updates typically come halfway through seasons, so we expect Season Two Reloaded to release four weeks after Season Two itself. That gives us an anticipated launch date of Wednesday, 15 March 2023. Though, this isn’t confirmed.

Naturally, that could change depending on the progress of Season Two itself. We could see a season extension or delay to Season Three, which could also impact the Reloaded update.

Article continues after ad

Warzone 2 & MW2 Season Two Reloaded content

With the release of the Season Two Roadmap, we know a lot of the content that will come with S2R.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Activision The roadmap in full.

The Data Heist Event, Tempus Torrent Marksman Rifle and a new Raid Episode all stand out as Season Two Reloaded content to get excited for.

The devs have also confirmed that there will be a new multiplayer map for Modern Warfare 2, which has been “moved up” from a future update.

“The Infinity Ward MP team has decided to move the map up,” Activision said, “as it’s already play testing well and tracking ahead of schedule. Stay tuned for more details on this core 6v6 map as we get closer.”

Article continues after ad

It follows complaints from the player base that MW2 was being neglected in favor of Warzone 2.

We’re certain there’s even more to come from S2R, so stay tuned for all the latest ahead of the update’s launch.