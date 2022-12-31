Modern Warfare 2 players want Infinity Ward to revert “lame” timed perks

Joe is a writer for Dexerto, with a focus on Call of Duty, FIFA, Apex Legends and Rainbow Six Siege. When not writing about video games, you can find him playing them, reading about an obscure piece of history or lamenting Leeds United. You can contact him at joe.craven@dexerto.com.

Modern Warfare 2 players have called on the game’s developers to revert changes made to Call of Duty’s infamous perks, with the new system being blasted as “lame” and “useless”.

Every year, new Call of Duty instalments seem to face a struggle balancing classic features and innovating aspects for the playerbase.

In Modern Warfare 2, one feature that was adjusted was CoD’s classic perk system. Where past titles have allowed players to pick three, MW2 lets players pick four.

Two are base perks and are applied to players from the beginning of games. The other two though – a player’s Bonus Perk and Ultimate Perk – are earned during a match itself.

As a result, players essentially do not have 50% of their chosen perks for the first few minutes of every multiplayer match. That’s continuing to prove unpopular with the game’s player base.

Modern Warfare 2 players call new perk system “lame” and “useless”

A December 31 Reddit post from one player was simply titled “timed perks suck”.

“What is the point of waiting until I get fast hands?” they asked. “To make the game less fun for everyone for a period of time? Lame useless feature.”

It does affect gameplay in the first few minutes of Modern Warfare 2 matches. For example Ghost, an Ultimate Perk, cannot be earned until roughly halfway through a multiplayer match. As a result, players have to play slower and be more considerate of enemy UAVs.

Other players flocked to the post to echo the OP’s feelings.

One player commented: “On top of it, who asked for this change? It doesn’t improve or fix anything.”

Another said: “I’d be OK with the timed release if they were the pro versions of your regular perks. This? Just stupid.”

Pro perks featured in some older, Infinity Ward developed Call of Duty titles. They were essentially augmented versions of base perks, giving players extra in game benefits.

Infinity Ward have been tight lipped on their perk system so far but, with Warzone 2 players expressing similar frustrations, we could see some dialogue and a potential reversion in the new year.