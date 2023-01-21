Modern Warfare 2 players use epic CoD: Mobile skins to bash “boring” cosmetics

Call of Duty Mobile released a new legendary skin as part of Season 1 Reawakening, and fans of Modern Warfare 2 have questioned how the mobile spin-off skins are far superior to those in the main annual instalment.

Some of the latest entries into the Call of Duty franchise had flashy skins for both player characters and weapons. Collaborations with Attack on Titan and Snoop Dogg brought creative in-game skins, not to mention the dozens of skins featuring neon colors and eye-catching designs.

But, going into Modern Warfare 2, a decision was made to keep the operator and weapon skins grounded and realistic. This decision has been criticized by quite a few players and content creators, who want to see worthwhile bundles in the game’s store.

This even resulted in a fierce debate that broke out on the title’s subreddit about two separate skins from the store that looked nearly identical.

Now, another debate has broken out between MW2’s and Call of Duty Mobile’s communities, where many players used examples of the mobile game’s skins to bash the designs in Modern Warfare 2.

Players claim CoD Mobile has “better cosmetics” than MW2

Call of Duty Mobile partner “Ferg” tweeted out a showcase of one of the new skins.

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 players flooded the replies to congratulate the developers on the unique and fun design while lamenting the state of MW2’s store.

“Mobile has better cosmetics than the regular game…nice,” said one user. Another agreed, asking: “Aye Infinity Ward where’s this at in Modern Warfare 2?”

Even Boston Breach pro Beans got involved, tweeting a screenshot of one of the skins featured in Modern Warfare 2’s store without any text to drive the point home.

But another side to this debate arouse, defending the integrity of the game and stating that such extravagant skins would not fit its identity and aesthetics.

Regardless, the devs will be looking to captivate players with better skins and cosmetics moving forwards.