Modern Warfare 2 player spots “almost identical” paid weapon skins

A Modern Warfare 2 player spotted two “almost identical” sniper rifle skins in separate bundles, both of which are only available for purchase with in-game currency.

The last few Call of Duty entries have introduced some extravagant skins. From the Attack on Titan collab to Snoop Dogg, and even some of the world’s most iconic footballers being put in MW2, Operator skins have a ton of variety and iconic crossovers.

Weapon skins got similar treatment in both Black Ops Cold War and Vanguard, with weapons having themed skins with a variety of different themes from anime to dragons.

Modern Warfare 2’s skins have gone in the opposite direction, and some players are calling out two sniper skins for being “almost identical”.

“Almost identical” weapon skins spotted in Modern Warfare 2

Stylistically, Modern Warfare 2 is definitely more on the side of mil-sim with its skins than the colorful and bombastic direction Vanguard and Cold War took, although some fun skins have been introduced with the Klaus bundle.

In two separate weapon bundles, sniper skins have been spotted that are “almost identical” according to a reddit post.

While the original poster clarified multiple times that they like these weapon skins, the reddit post sparked an argument amongst CoD players as to whether or not this is a good thing.

On one hand, players who want a Ghillie-style sniper can get that look for two of their rifles. On the other, these are paid skins that look strikingly similar.

“‘STOP GIVING US ANIME SKINS WE WANT MIL SIM ONLY’ ‘THESE SKINS LOOK TOO SIMILAR GIVE US VARIETY’ can’t win with this playerbase lmao” was one of the top comments on the post.

The CoD community is divided on this issue, with just as many players arguing that bright pink anime skins are too much as there are players arguing somewhat realistic military skins are boring.