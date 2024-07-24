MW3 players blast “garbage” BlackCell skins that keep getting worse

Modern Warfare 3 players have hit out at the “garbage” BlackCell skins in-game, with some claiming that the quality has been “degrading” over the last few seasons.

Like many other multiplayer games, Call of Duty has gotten even deeper into the cosmetics and microtransactions side of things over the last few years. We’ve seen original character skins and blueprint, as well as crossovers with pop culture.

The increase in the number of things up for sale has, at items, annoyed players, with many claiming that it takes the devs’ focus away from fixing some of the issues within the game.

Each new season also brings the arrival of a new set of BlackCell cosmetics, which have come as part of the premium battle pass since Modern Warfare 2. The more expensive battle pass has annoyed players for having things like skins for grenades, but now fans are annoyed with the quality of the cosmetics getting worse.

“Whether you like BlackCell or not, it’s disappointing much it been degrading,” Redditor JoeyAKangaroo complained on the eve of the MW3 and Warzone Season 5 update. They complained that skins have become “black and gold reskins” of other ones that are on offer.

That’s an issue that Redditor JayFranMar also picked up on. “Can BlackCell stop with the Black and Gold aesthetic? It’s already overused and ruins a lot of the skins,” they asked.

“I’m so glad these skins are always the same lazy s*it. Means I’m never conflicted to buy it,” another added. “It was always garbage. The black and gold s*it looks tacky,” agreed another fan.

Other players added that they “wished” there was more variety to the skins, especially when it comes to the black and gold design, urging the devs to use splashes of orange in Black Ops 6.

Changes will likely come with a new game, but if you want anything to change in the near future, you’re out of luck.