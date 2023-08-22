Modern Warfare 2 players slam “shameless” store bundle price tag

Activision added Modern Warfare 2 (2009)’s iconic audio to MW2 (2022), but a steep price has turned players away.

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 controversially didn’t carry over purchased cosmetics from WZ1. Players can still use their items in multiplayer, but free-to-play-only users lost access to over two years of microtransactions.

Some community members refrained from purchasing anything in MW2, fearing they might lose everything again. Activision eased worries by announcing the Carry Forward program, which transfers all weapon progression, operator skins, and weapon blueprints from MW2 to Modern Warfare 3.

Instead of celebrating the news, community members criticized Activision for waiting over a year to make the announcement. And now, despite being able to carry over cosmetic items, players have now taken an issue with their price.

Modern Warfare 2 players shocked by Hans Zimmer Score bundle price

Hans Zimmer is a world-renowned composer known for his musical scores for The Lion King, Dune, Dark Knight trilogy, Pirates of the Caribbean, and more. The two-time Oscar and four-time Grammy winner also worked in video games by producing the soundtracks for Modern Warfare 2 (2009) and Crysis 2.

MW2 (2002) paid homage to Zimmer’s iconic work by releasing a store bundle with over 4 hours of fully remastered MW2 (2009) music for multiplayer, DMZ, and Warzone.

Call of Duty Cold War released a similar type of bundle for free, but this time around, Activision is charging 1400 COD points, which equates to roughly $15. Community members can’t wrap their heads around the need for such a steep price increase.

One player responded: “This is worth maybe 500 cod points, not 1400. The blatant greed, because they know people are gonna buy it anyway.”

A second user jokingly added: “Just play a YouTube video with the music while you play for free.”

However, It has been confirmed that all 16 classic Modern Warfare 2 (2009) maps will be playable in Modern Warfare 3 at launch. So some players do find value in having original music while re-visiting the iconic environments.

A third community member argued: “MW2 2009 maps with this playing would be so peak.”

Despite that, it will be interesting to see how many players actually pull out their wallets for this bundle.

Modern Warfare 3 releases on November 10.