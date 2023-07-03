Modern Warfare 2 players have “deep hatred” of $30 BlackCell skin

MW2 players have become incredibly upset by this season’s IO operator BlackCell skin, believing that it has “pay to win” properties thanks to its ability to camouflage into the background.

Season 3 saw a premium Battle Pass named BlackCell make its debut in Modern Warfare 2. The BlackCell Battlepass can be purchased for $29.99 and rewards players with a variety of benefits from additional CoD Points to exclusive cosmetics.

This continued into Season 4 but the new BlackCell Battle Pass has been much more controversial due to one of the skins players can earn in it.

The Io operator BlackCell Skin changes color as you move, at times resulting in it camouflaging into the background. This has pushed MW2 players over the edge with many anticipating a nerf.

Premium $30 IO BlackCell skin hated by MW2 players

One Modern Warfare 2 player ran into an unfortunate situation on Hardcore where the opponent was using the new IO operator BlackCell skin and camouflaged into the environment using it.

Frustrated by the lost gunfight, the user posted: “I have a deep hatred for the IO skin. I know I died to a skill-based issue but I shouldn’t have to find a camouflaged enemy because they spent $30 for some character that looks like a ball of tin foil.”

Agreeing with OP, another fan responded; “I can tell that we’ll have to wait until the end of the season when Activision has made its money on this pay-to-win garbage for them to nerf this skin.”

Mocking the skin’s existence one player replied: “I wonder what the third BlackCell operator will be, I guess it’s going to be a chameleon by touching the color of the surroundings to make it harder to spot them.”

Not everyone agreed that the skin is a problem: “People calling it P2W as if the blinding chrome doesn’t give you away 98% of the time. Especially with how it flips on and off.”

Contrary to what some think the new skin doesn’t camouflage you into the environment based on location. Instead, the skin switches between a bright chrome and a dark black based on how fast the user is moving.

The IO operator BlackCell skin has been divisive ever since it was first released. Some players believe it is pay to win while others think it gives you away more often than it camouflages you.