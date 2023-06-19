Modern Warfare 2 players claim BlackCell Io skin is “pay to lose”

Modern Warfare 2 players have been a bit split on the new BlackCell battle pass skin for the Io Operator, with some calling it “pay to lose” because of the colors.

Over the last few years, Call of Duty has gotten deeper and deeper into the cosmetics game. They’ve even followed the path set by Fortnite in doing collaborations with bits of pop culture for weapon and character skins.

The majority of these offer no competitive advantage whatsoever. They’re just for looking good. However, there have been a few “pay-to-win” items over that time too. Many of these have been through weapon blueprints offering additional damage and some skins have been to disappear into the shadows.

However, the newest skin – the BlackCell battle pass skin for Io – has caused a stir for a different reason. Some players believe it is actively “pay to lose” rather than offering any sort of help.

MW2 players believe BlackCell Io skin is “pay to lose”

If you haven’t bothered with the new BlackCell battle pass for Season 4, well, the new Io skin actively changes color depending on whether she is standing still or moving.

At some points, her outfit will be colored in black, while she flips to white in other situations. That has got some fans annoyed as they believe it puts them at a disadvantage versus players who aren’t glowing different colors.

“If anything this skin puts you at a disadvantage because it stands out like a sore thumb,” said one player after another called for it to be addressed. “More like pay to lose,” added another.

“(Sometimes) the chrome will come on and make it impossible to not see her making it more pay to lose. I do wish you could just toggle it one way or the other though,” commented another player.

Naturally, a number of MW2 players disagreed with the call for change and stated that is actually working to the advantage of those who use it.

Others, though, just aren’t a fan of how it looks. “Such a hideous skin. You must have such s*it taste to willingly spend money on that garbage,” one said.

It remains to be seen if the initial complaint about the skin being bugged forces a change, however.