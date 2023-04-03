Modern Warfare 2 players call for John Wick skin to be made for Oni

After the popularity of John Wick 4, many Modern Warfare 2 players are calling for one of the characters’ armor to be made into a skin for the Oni operator.

Using skins inspired by characters from different franchises is nothing new for Call of Duty, especially in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2. At the beginning of 2023, we saw the addition of the popular Shredder skin, and now fans are calling out for a brand new design to appear in season three.

John Wick 4 has been a raving box office success. We gave it a 4/5 and highlighted how “each set-piece brings something new to action cinema, through tension, spectacle, and increasingly imaginative kills.” That feels much like MW2, with its intense battles and often imaginative finishing moves. So, naturally, fans are calling for the film to have a part in the FPS game.

MW2 players want John Wick skin in Season 3

One player took to Reddit to share their idea for a new John Wick skin for the Oni operator, claiming that “This armor from John Wick ch4 would make a good season 3 skin for Oni.” After posting, many agreed with them, with some coming up with finishing moves of their own.

One player took to the comments to share a similar idea, stating that placing the armor into an Oni skin was “Exactly what I thought as well when I saw the movie!!”

Others agreed with the idea, with one expressing “Hell yea! I would definitely cop the BP for this.” Another come up with the idea of creating “a bundle for oni skin” complete with “John wick operator with some crazy karate finisher”, perhaps allowing the ideas to merge and create an awesome skin complete with all the great takedown finishing moves we see in the movie.

One commenter explored the idea of giving the skin “to Ronin instead of Oni,” suggesting it will be a better fit for the character design.

There has been no word regarding a collaboration or a John Wick skin coming in Season 3, but it’s clear some players would be thrilled to see it come to fruition.