Modern Warfare 2 Gun Game finally brings back classic CoD mini-map

Modern Warfare 2 players have been begging for red dots to return to minimaps, and the classic feature finally returned, but with a catch.

Modern Warfare 2 controversially removed red dots from the minimap during multiplayer matches unless a UAV is active. In previous CoD titles, a red dot would reveal an enemy’s location if they fired an unsuppressed weapon.

Community members slammed the decision, but Infinity Ward explained the reasoning behind their design choice.

“The design reason for this is that we do not want to punish players for firing their weapons. We also want players to actively search out the origin of a gunshot versus just traveling directly to where the dot is on the minimap.”

MW2 added Gun Game as a playable game mode in Season 2, and the mode features the classic minimap without any explanation from the developers.

Modern Warfare 2 reintroduces red dots on minimap for Gun Game

Activision Modern Warfare 2 Season 2 added Gun Game as a playable game mode.

On February 22, Infinity Ward added Gun Game as a playable game mode, and players immediately noticed the different minimap.

Call of Duty YouTuber JGOD posted a clip of a Gun Game match and Tweeted, “So the minimap works like it is supposed to in Gun Game?”

As you can see in the clip below, when an enemy fires an unsuppressed weapon, a red dot appears on the minimap, just as it worked in previous CoD titles.

JGOD couldn’t believe his eyes and joked that the developers had to be trolling.

Call of Duty community member ModernWarzone claimed, “It’s literally an option in the settings menu. Of course, it’s possible.” JGOD refuted and argued, “I thought it was removed.”

Other players in the comment section noted it must be a bug and will likely be removed soon. We will provide an update when we learn more about the mysterious return of red dots.