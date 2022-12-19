Modern Warfare 2 expert reveals best AR for multiplayer

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Ryan primarily covers CoD, FIFA, and a variety of other games for Dexerto. When he's not writing, Ryan loves watching sports. You can contact him at ryan.lemay@dexerto.com

CoD content creator ‘TheKoreanSavage’ revealed his favorite Chimera loadout and explained why it’s the best AR to use in multiplayer.

Longtime CoD series veterans will be familiar with the Honey Badger. The assault rifle first appeared in CoD Ghosts and was arguably the game’s best weapon. After seven years of waiting, the Honey Badger made a triumphant return in Modern Warfare 2019.

The cult favorite AR shines in short to medium-range combat, but its damage range severely drops off in longer engagements. Even though it is harder to hit enemies far away, an easily controllable recoil makes the AR approachable for any player.

Modern Warfare 2 reintroduced the Honey Badger in the Season 1 Reloaded update and renamed it the Chimera. The versatile AR has the potential to be a top-tier choice with the right attachments, so make sure to check out our guide on how to unlock the weapon first.

Activison The Chimera is built for medium-range skirmishes.

TheKoreanSavage claims the Chimera is the best AR in Modern Warfare 2

TheKoreanSavage revealed his favorite Chimera loadout in his latest YouTube video.

The Honey Badger has traditionally had an integral suppressor built into the weapon, but the Chimera can be used without a suppressor.

“I didn’t know you could take off the silencer for the Chimera, and this changes the game,” he said. “It adds so much flexibility to this class setup.”

The YouTuber dropped 132 kills using his recommended loadout in a match on Shipment.

Here is TheKoreanSavage’s Chimera loadout with tuning included for attachments.

Barrel: 10″ SA Phoenix (0.16 Weight, -0.13 Length)

Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56 (0.44 Weight, 0.09 Length)

Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

Optic: Slimline Pro (-2.32 Weight, -2.25 Eye Position)

Magazine: 45 Round Magazine

TheKoreanSavage added that this weapon doesn’t need a Stock or Rear Grip because “this gun literally had no recoil itself.” He said you could replace the laser with a silencer if you want increased bullet velocity or damage range, but the increased ADS speed suits the Chimera better.

Unlock this nostalgic AR for yourself and take his loadout on a test drive.