Methodz leaves Toronto Ultra

Toronto Ultra substitute Anthony ‘Methodz’ Zinni has officially parted ways with the Call of Duty League team.

Methodz was the only potential point of change in a Toronto Ultra roster whose starting lineup will be staying together for 2022.

Having been benched in March 2021, the veteran player had announced earlier in the offseason that he had been given permission to explore options with a new team.

Now, he has officially left Toronto, with his future unclear.

Thank you Toronto. Thank you to Ultra, their staff, my former teammates, and most importantly, the fans & supporters who had my back every step of the way. I’m going to miss your city more than you know and I couldn’t be more grateful for my experience up North. Until next time pic.twitter.com/AWwaSPbzTu — Methodz (@Methodz) November 23, 2021

Methodz becomes a free agent

Methodz spent most of the 2021 season outside Toronto’s starting lineup.

Having served as a starter in Toronto for the first season of the CDL, Methodz was benched in March 2021 following the team’s disastrous Stage 1 Major. He spent the rest of the season playing for various pickup teams such as WestR and EastR.

Advertisement

When the offseason rolled around, it seemed as though Methodz could be leaving Toronto for greener pastures, and a starting spot.

Just to clarify, I’m still signed to @TorontoUltra. They’re allowing me to explore the market as an unrestricted free agent and are willing to transfer me to another team without hassle. They’ve been incredibly helpful and accommodating during this period! — Methodz (@Methodz) August 31, 2021

He was later linked with a move to the rumored Washington DC franchise before the deal reportedly fell through.

Probable rosters for Paris Legion and Washington Call of Duty team •Paris Legion: FeLo, Temp, Decemate and John •Washington: Methodz, Vivid, PaulEhx and TJHaLy Doubt either team has officially signed anyone. If I hear about either team changing, I’ll update. — CDL Intel (@INTELCallofDuty) October 25, 2021

With all CDL rosters confirmed, with the exception of the vacant 12th slot held by Envy, it is unclear where Methodz’s future lies. It is unlikely he will accept a substitute spot, given that is what he is leaving behind in Toronto.

Read More: 2022 CDL rostermania

However, Methodz himself is showing nothing but confidence.

Bittersweet day. I’m not quite sure where we’re headed but I have a feeling that the only way is up 🚀 — Methodz (@Methodz) November 24, 2021

Fans are sure to keep a close eye on the next move of such an iconic name in the pro CoD community.