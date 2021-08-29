London Royal Ravens clean out everyone but Afro

The London Royal Ravens have now added to the list of major offseason shakeups heading into the 2022 CDL season, as the EU org announced the departure of their entire 2021 roster excluding Afro.

On August 29, the London Royal Ravens announced a huge change in their CDL roster’s lineup. 2021 team members Sean ‘Seany’ O’Connor, Alex ‘Alexx’ Carpenter, Paul ‘PaulEhx’ Avila, Zach ‘Zed’ Denyer, and coach Shane ‘ShAnE’ McKerral all departed the EU squad.

The massive roster shakeup comes in the wake of a 2021 season during which the team finished in tenth place, compiling a 9-23 match record and 110 CDL Points.

While most of the team was released, Marcus ‘Afro’ Reid appears to still be part of the organization. Reid was often regarded as one of, if not the best player on London’s squad during their competition in 2021’s title, Black Ops Cold War.

With the 2021 CDL season coming to a close, we announce the following departures from the team. We want to give our thanks to @SeanyCod, @Alexx1935, @PaulEhx_, @ZachDenyer & @SHANEE for their contribution & professionalism throughout a very challenging season. pic.twitter.com/S4BiQ4VsWG — London Royal Ravens (@RoyalRavens) August 29, 2021

It’s unclear if Thomas ‘Dylan’ Henderson remains on the Ravens’ roster. While not corroborated by the org at the time of writing, sources report that former London teammate Zed confirmed that Dylan had left the organization several months prior to the latest roster change.