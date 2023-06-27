Leaked Warzone 2 gulag is a huge Verdansk throwback

The Gulag for Warzone 2’s Vondel has been leaked in full, and fans have quickly noticed that it’s a throwback to the battle royale’s heyday on Verdansk.

With the Warzone 2 Season 4 update, the developers of the Call of Duty battle royale decided to make some pretty big changes to things. The biggest of which was a new map in the form of Vondel.

The new map – which is smaller than Al-Mazrah but larger than Ahsika Island – is based on Amsterdam in the Netherlands and has already proven to be popular with fans. Vondel has only launched with Resurgence playlists, however, it is expected to play in both the normal battle royale mode and DMZ.

Article continues after ad

As such, it was also teased to have a Gulag system, and the small snippet photo that the devs showed had some Verdansk vibes about it. Well, it’s now been leaked in full and it’s good news for fans hoping for just that.

Vondel Warzone Gulag leaked and it looks like Verdansk’s

A clip of the supposed new Gulag surfaced online after some players managed to access it early and take a tour of things.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Immediately, the similarities between the new layout and the original Showers Gulag are glaring, even if the theming of the two is pretty different. The middle point, where the flag for overtime spawns, is a spot-on copy.

Article continues after ad

Of course, there are different walls and angles to pre-aim into, but fans are pretty pleased by what they’ve seen already.

“It does look good, kinda like the gulag showers in Warzone 1,” said one. “It looks a lot like the Showers gulag. Looks very cool!” another commented. “OMG, they’re bringing back showers. Praise be!” another said.

The Gulag won’t launch until Season 4 Reloaded, which is expected to come in early July.