Karma calls out blatant cheater in Black Ops Cold War tournament - Dexerto

With Black Ops Cold War tournaments officially underway, it looks like cheaters are making their way to the top, if three-time Call of Duty world champion Damon ‘Karma’ Barlow is to be believed.

With the release of Warzone back in March, hackers in Call of Duty became a rampant problem, with players begging for good anti-cheat measures.

One major concern for the Black Ops Cold War season was that, with the competitive scene switching to PC, we might see more cheating at the higher levels: and it looks like that might be coming to fruition.

During a GameBattles tournament on Wednesday, November 18, one player named Pixel made it all the way to the finals, beating the likes of Team Summertime and Karma on the way — but the three-time wasn’t having any of it.

After watching his gameplay for a while and seeing some clips from matches, Karma, TST, and many of their fans came to the conclusion that the guy they were playing against was a cheater.

Of course, it’s hard to completely prove, but some of the clips do leave room for suspicion. For example, in this Miami Search and Destroy map, where he pleads with a teammate to check the bomb shortly after planting, despite having no visual on the site.

Karma then posted the following tweet, saying that “any good player would know he is cheating.”

Any good player could watch this game and know he is cheating lmao. Now they're letting him play finals. — Damon B (@DKarma) November 19, 2020

That wasn’t all, though. Barlow then pulled up the accused’s stream to watch what is happening, and had a few more choice words, referring to him as a “bot” and “dogs**t” while questioning the legitimacy of his gameplay.

While some of the clips being shared around are questionable, without clear evidence or an admission of fault, it’s hard to say that this player is definitely a hacker — but when one of the best CoD players of all time is suggesting that wall hacks are at play, it does make the accusation seem more legitimate.

As expected, the player has vehemently denied all accusation made against him, saying that he’s “not rich enough for that sh*t.”

How's it feel to falsly accuse and be wrong? I have one monitor and a laptop. I'm not rich enough for that shit. I win on all cods. after this tourney chall me on MW, WW2? any cod other than bo4 or jetpacks. — קเאєɭ (@PixelZach) November 19, 2020

With two sides to the story, and many people adamantly defending both sides, we may never know the truth — but Zach definitely hasn’t made any new friends in the competitive scene after this.