Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes reveals his Warzone loadout

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes revealed his three favorite weapons, and their separate loadouts, in Warzone during an interview before the Superbowl.

Call of Duty: Warzone has transcended gaming in many ways. It’s caught the world’s eyes on a larger scale and even lured in high-profile athletes such as Kansas City Chief quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Even though his focus is on the upcoming Super Bowl LV against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it seems like Warzone still has a place in his mind. In an interview, he was asked about his favorite weapons and loadouts. Here’s what he had to say.

“I don’t play Call of Duty a ton,” he said. “I don’t play during the season, except during bye weeks.” It’s understandable given how demanding the football season is. However, since this week has been technically a bye week, he jumped back into the game for a bit of action.

“I hopped back on, and they told me to run the Kilo and the Mac-10,” he said. We don’t know who he is referring to, but it could be anyone from friends and teammates to streamers that he watches.

Patrick Mahomes Warzone Loadout

Unfortunately, he didn’t elaborate on the specific attachments he uses in the loadout. However, we’ve got a pretty good idea of what it might be.

Kilo 141

The Kilo is a great assault rifle that excels in long-range combat due to its power and accuracy. But even though it’s pretty good by default, the right attachments make it even better.

The commando foregrip is particularly useful since it helps players stay on target when bursting and spraying enemies. Some of the barrels and muzzles increase the damage, too, which lowers the time it takes to secure a kill from long range.

Muzzle – Monolithic Suppressor

Barrel – Singuard Arms 19.8 Prowler

Optic – Corp Combat Holo Sight

Underbarrel – Commando Foregrip

Ammunition – 60 Round Mags

Mac-10

The Mac-10 is different from the Kilo in the sense that it is better suited to close-ranged combat. However, it packs a punch at medium-ranged combat, too, making it a good choice for players who are always on the move.

Ideally, most players would want to attach the agency suppressor to increase vertical recoil control and conceal the muzzle flash. But it comes at the cost of lowering the effective damager range. Fortunately, other attachments can help compensate.

Muzzle – Agency Suppressor

Barrel – 5.9″ Ranger

Stock – SAS Combat Stock

Underbarrel – Field Agent Grip

Ammunition – Salvo 53 Round Fast Mag

So, there you have it, folks. Now you can play Warzone using Patrick Mahomes’ favorite weapons with a meta loadout.

If you’re good enough, maybe you’ll be able to make some big plays that even he would be proud of.