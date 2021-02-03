Logo
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes reveals his Warzone loadout

Published: 3/Feb/2021 5:42

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Patrick Mahomes Warzone Loadout
Infinity Ward / 15 And The Mahomies Foundation

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes revealed his three favorite weapons, and their separate loadouts, in Warzone during an interview before the Superbowl.

Call of Duty: Warzone has transcended gaming in many ways. It’s caught the world’s eyes on a larger scale and even lured in high-profile athletes such as Kansas City Chief quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Even though his focus is on the upcoming Super Bowl LV against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it seems like Warzone still has a place in his mind. In an interview, he was asked about his favorite weapons and loadouts. Here’s what he had to say.

Patrick Mahomes Warzone Loadout
Wikimedia Commons
Patrick Mahomes is playing in Super Bowl LV.

“I don’t play Call of Duty a ton,” he said. “I don’t play during the season, except during bye weeks.” It’s understandable given how demanding the football season is. However, since this week has been technically a bye week, he jumped back into the game for a bit of action.

“I hopped back on, and they told me to run the Kilo and the Mac-10,” he said. We don’t know who he is referring to, but it could be anyone from friends and teammates to streamers that he watches.

Patrick Mahomes Warzone Loadout

Unfortunately, he didn’t elaborate on the specific attachments he uses in the loadout. However, we’ve got a pretty good idea of what it might be. 

Kilo 141

The Kilo is a great assault rifle that excels in long-range combat due to its power and accuracy. But even though it’s pretty good by default, the right attachments make it even better.

The commando foregrip is particularly useful since it helps players stay on target when bursting and spraying enemies. Some of the barrels and muzzles increase the damage, too, which lowers the time it takes to secure a kill from long range.

  • Muzzle – Monolithic Suppressor
  • Barrel – Singuard Arms 19.8 Prowler
  • Optic – Corp Combat Holo Sight
  • Underbarrel – Commando Foregrip
  • Ammunition – 60 Round Mags
Patrick Mahomes Warzone Loadout
Infinity Ward
The Kilo is a beast from long-range, especially with the right attachments.

Mac-10

The Mac-10 is different from the Kilo in the sense that it is better suited to close-ranged combat. However, it packs a punch at medium-ranged combat, too, making it a good choice for players who are always on the move.

Ideally, most players would want to attach the agency suppressor to increase vertical recoil control and conceal the muzzle flash. But it comes at the cost of lowering the effective damager range. Fortunately, other attachments can help compensate.

  • Muzzle – Agency Suppressor
  • Barrel – 5.9″ Ranger
  • Stock – SAS Combat Stock
  • Underbarrel – Field Agent Grip
  • Ammunition – Salvo 53 Round Fast Mag
Patrick Mahomes Warzone Loadout
Infinity Ward
The Mac 10 is the weapon of choice for players who prefer close-ranged combat.

So, there you have it, folks. Now you can play Warzone using Patrick Mahomes’ favorite weapons with a meta loadout.

If you’re good enough, maybe you’ll be able to make some big plays that even he would be proud of.

Activision ban 60,000 Warzone cheaters after finally confirming there’s anti-cheat

Published: 2/Feb/2021 23:07 Updated: 2/Feb/2021 23:23

by Tanner Pierce
Activision

Activision has finally responded to the ongoing cheating crisis affecting the popular battle royale game Warzone, revealing that it has issued over 60,000 bans in its latest wave and announcing enhancements to the game’s anti-cheat system.

If you’ve been eager for Activision to say literally anything about the cheating problems affecting Warzone then there’s some good news.

The publishing giant has confirmed that they have issued a large number of bans in their latest attempt to eradicate the game of cheaters: “Today we banned 60,000 accounts for confirmed cases of using cheat software in Warzone, bringing our total to date of more than 300,000 permabans worldwide since launch.”

This would make the February 2 ban-wave the second-largest in the game’s history following the 70,000 cheaters they removed in April of 2020, just a month after the game was released.

Activision
Activision has confirmed that it has issued 60,000 new bans to Warzone players.

While no other details were specified about the nature of the accounts that they struck, Vice reported, based on their sources, that most of the affected players were using hacks purchased from EngineOwning – one of the biggest distributors of video game cheats, especially in Warzone.

The company’s Discord channel was filled with customers complaining that the hacks they’d bought had been exposed and led to their account being banned, while the EngineOwning website itself was showing the Warzone hacks as “updating,” while all of the other games were “undetected.”

Purchases of the Warzone cheating software are currently disabled while the company makes these changes.

EngineOwning
EngineOwning cheats have once again taken a hit as Activision issues 60,000 new bans for Warzone players.

That’s not the only big news to come out of Activision’s February 2 announcement; at last, after nearly a year of being kept in the dark, the publishers finally confirmed that Warzone does have an internal anti-cheat system that they’re working to improve, including better reporting, monitoring, and detection technology.

That was just one of several items on their to-do list when it comes to this issue:

  • Enhancements to our internal anti-cheat software
  • Additional detection technology
  • Adding new resources dedicated to monitoring and enforcement
  • Regular communication updates on progress; more two-way dialogue
  • Zero tolerance for cheat providers
  • Consistent and timely bans

Finally, Activision also confirmed that it will be looking to broker a more consistent line communication between Raven Software and the Warzone player-base. The publisher is pledging to provide updates on bans, anti-cheats, etc at least once a month, and possibly even weekly.

Activision
Cheating in Warzone has been an issue for since launch, despite some bans from Activision.

This news comes after a slew of content creators and players announced that they were either considering or have already decided to step away from Warzone until something is done to mitigate the hacking issue.

Most recently, star content creator Vikkstar confirmed he was quitting the game after witnessing blatant cheaters streaming on Facebook with no repercussions, which then forced Facebook Gaming to respond with stricter policies regarding streamers who broadcast themselves cheating.

To date, Activision has issued 300,000 bans in both Warzone and Modern Warfare, although most would probably agree that these efforts haven’t done much to nip the issue in the bud. Here’s hoping that these changes finally bring an end, or at least significantly address, the cheating issue plaguing the game.